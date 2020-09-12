The police took motion towards demonstrating refugees in Lesbos on Saturday morning. Austria’s Federal Chancellor Kurz is much more hard-hearted than Seehofer.

LESBOS / VIENNA rtr / dpa | On the Greek island of Lesbos, police used tear fuel towards a gaggle of migrants who expressed their displeasure with their determined state of affairs after the hearth within the Moria camp. The transient tensions erupted on Saturday when lots of of migrants marched on a road to the port of Mytilene chanting “Freedom” and “No camp”. The police cordoned off the doorway.

The fireplace within the overcrowded Moria camp on Wednesday left greater than 12,000 individuals, principally from Africa and Afghanistan, homeless. Most held out within the open air. A brand new short-term tent camp is now being arrange. With 35 migrants who examined optimistic for the coronavirus nowhere to be discovered, there have been issues that the virus might unfold.

Some demonstrators held up handwritten posters that learn “We do not need to return to a hell like Moria” and “Are you able to hear us, Ms. Merkel?” 5 years in the past, Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the German borders to many hundreds of refugees. Many EU international locations just like the Federal Republic of Germany took in refugees, however some nonetheless refuse to take action in the present day.

The fireplace that fully destroyed Moria has introduced the controversy concerning the distribution of refugees again to the middle of the European Union. Federal Growth Minister Gerd Müller urged the admission of extra migrants from Moria than deliberate. Germany might set an instance and take 2000 individuals in, stated the CSU politician to Deutschlandfunk. Moria is a remaining wake-up name for the EU. After 5 years of refugee debate, the time had come to now not depend on a uniform European line. Inside Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) introduced on Friday that Germany will absorb 100 to 150 unaccompanied minor refugees.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is much more hard-hearted than Seehofer. Regardless of political stress, on Saturday he reaffirmed his authorities’s no to accepting individuals from the burned down Greek refugee camp Moria. “If we give in to this stress now, then we danger making the identical errors as in 2015,” stated the conservative ÖVP politician on Saturday morning in a video message on Facebook.

In the course of the refugee disaster on the time, the “horrible” photographs of migrants on the prepare station in Budapest led to European politics giving in to the stress. Then extra individuals would have made their method to Central Europe, defined Kurz.

Austria desires to make sure respectable care regionally. As well as, the nation took in 3,700 kids this yr, stated Kurz. The media then identified that these have to be recordings within the context of household reunification. A dispute broke out in Austria as much as the highest of the ÖVP-Greens coalition over the admission of some individuals from Moria.

Greek migration minister Notis Mitarachi advised reporters on Lesbos that asylum seekers might come into the tents and secure from Saturday. Nevertheless, the Greek authorities rejects a switch to the mainland – regardless of the rising resistance of the inhabitants of Lesbos towards the camp.