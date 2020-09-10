13,000 refugees are homeless after the fireplace within the Greek refugee camp Moria. Thus far not one of the EU international locations needs to simply accept them.

Is there a “European resolution” for the refugees from the Moria camp? The EU Fee and the Council of Ministers have been totally occupied on Thursday to dismiss the blame for the European failure in Moria and to name for the German Presidency in Berlin.

If there have been to be a “European resolution”, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Inside Minister Horst Seehofer must strive, based on the prevailing opinion in Brussels. After all, Germany will hold the EU presidency until the end of the year. Merkel and Seehofer set the agenda, now Brussels is ready for initiatives from Berlin.

However thus far solely the promise has been made to simply accept a complete of 400 minors from Moria. Distributed in a number of international locations, together with France.

EU diplomats recall In 2016, when Merkel had already tried to build a “coalition of the willing” – with out success. The Chancellor invited to conspiratorial conferences within the Austrian EU illustration in Brussels, during which France, Belgium and another international locations took half. However there was no “deal”.

Austria and the Netherlands unwillingly

A. Broekers-Knol, Ministry of Justice “The Netherlands have at all times taken the place that we’re not taking over individuals”

Even 4 years later, the willingness of the EU international locations to absorb refugees from Moria seems to be low. The Visegrad international locations of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are leaving anyway – they’ve thus far refused to undertake a standard asylum and refugee coverage. Hungary even closed its borders.

However Austria and the Netherlands additionally say no. “We’ve got to be very cautious that we don’t ship out alerts right here that then set off a series response that we could not be capable to management,” said the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenbergwho belongs to a black-green authorities in Vienna.

As quickly because the door to Europe was ajar, many migrants would instantly set off once more. “We’ve got to de-emotionalize the controversy, we now have to rationalize it.” It doesn’t assist to name for distribution in each incident or emergency. “That may’t be the answer,” mentioned Schallenberg.

It sounds very related in The Hague. “The Netherlands has at all times taken the place that we’re not taking over individuals,” mentioned State Secretary within the Ministry of Justice, Ankie Broekers-Knol. The Dutch authorities had beforehand promised humanitarian assist to Greece. “However to take over refugees, as Germany needs to do, the reply is not any.”

Merkel ought to repair it

No solidarity sign has come from Belgium both. The nation is in the midst of a authorities disaster and can also be attempting to forestall refugees on the Belgian coast from crossing to England. In contrast to Luxembourg, which has agreed to simply accept minors from Moria, Belgium prefers to attend.

This additionally applies to most different EU international locations. No person needs to enterprise out of canopy, everyone seems to be ready for an initiative from Germany. Merkel is meant to repair it – similar to in 2016. Not even these member states that agreed to simply accept refugees in misery final autumn have thus far been on board.

Last September, Seehofer assembled a small “coalition of the willing” in Malta. At the moment Germany, France, Italy and Malta had superior. Croatia, Finland, Eire, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Portugal additionally agreed to take part. However in the end this group was by no means used.

A “European resolution” is a good distance off, similar to in 2016.