Around half of the refugees who previously lived in Moria are housed in the hastily built camp. 157 of them tested positive for Corona.

ATHENS afp | Almost half of the around 13,000 residents of the burned down refugee camp Moria on the Greek island of Lesbos have now been accommodated in the hastily built interim camp. 6,000 people have now entered the camp, said a spokesman for the Greek Ministry of Migration on Friday. According to this, 157 of them tested positive for Corona.

After the fires in the Moria camp last week, thousands of refugees on Lesvos slept by the roadside and in supermarket places under makeshift canopies made of branches or in camping tents.

The Greek authorities began building the new camp on Saturday with UN support. According to the authorities, the asylum procedures for migrants are to be resumed there.

Quarantine zones planned

Many refugees refused to go to the camp because they feared they would be stuck there again for months. From Thursday morning, police officers had gone from sleeping place to sleeping place to wake up the camping, homeless people and bring them to the emergency camp.

Thousands of tents were erected on the new site, each with space for eight to ten people. Medical supply stations are to be added, and two quarantine zones are planned. According to the authorities, all arrivals will be subjected to a corona test.

Many residents of Lesbos are resisting the new camp and are demanding that the refugees should be housed elsewhere after the catastrophic conditions in the Moria camp for years. The remains of Moria were demolished by excavators on Friday, an AFP reporter reported.