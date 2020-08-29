More than six months after the bush fires, those affected are still suffering from the consequences. Elaine Caswell could only save her dog and her car.

LAKE CONJOLA taz | Elaine Caswell is what they call a “tough cookie” in Australia – “a tough nut”. The retired PE teacher is stoic, a woman with control over herself, over her life, over her emotions. Even when death is on the doorstep. Like back then, on New Year’s Eve 2019. The day of the apocalypse. “It was like being in a movie,” she says of the moment when her life changed forever.

They were the most momentous forest fires in Australian history. Gigantic fields of flames ate their way along the east coast of the continent in the states of New South Wales and Victoria. An inferno threatened to swallow Lake Conjola as well – while Elaine sat in her living room, drinking tea and reading a book. On the other side of the lake where she lived, houses were already on fire. A man was burned there, Caswell learned later. Only when the neighboring houses burned 200 meters to her left did she decide to flee.

“It was stupid to wait so long,” she complains to herself today. Caswell remembers that the bag fell out of her hand in the rush. “Everything was on the ground and I couldn’t find my car key.” After a frenetic race against time, she found a spare key. When she set off, only a few minutes separated them from fire and certain death.

The picture of her house flickered in flames in the rearview mirror. 40 years of memories – “Photos, souvenirs from our travels”. She could only save her dog and her car. “I have nothing left to touch. I only have the memories in my head. “

34 people died, three of them in Lake Conjola

Half a year after the inferno: Elaine Caswell returns to the place where her home used to be. The place is bare, the rubble cleared away. Yes, she feels devastated, she says. “But I am alive. I survived.”

According to a government investigation, 34 people died in the fires last summer in Australia, three of them in Lake Conjola. At least 445 others died as a result of smoke inhalation and burns. 3,340 victims had to be treated in hospitals. 3,000 houses were destroyed. An area about three times the size of Switzerland burned down. At least a billion animals were burned. The disaster was a collective trauma for the nation.

Thousands of acres of land burn down in Australia every summer. It is a normal process of renewal for an ecosystem dominated by eucalyptus trees and acacias. Some native plants even require fire and smoke for their seed pods to open. But this last fire season was different. It had already started in September instead of December, the Australian midsummer, as usual. Climate change, say the experts.

A fatal combination of years of extreme drought and a lack of precipitation in the previous winter had dried up nature. Dry leaves and fallen branches turned to tinder. Whether lightning, negligence or arson: one spark was enough and trees were transformed into gigantic torches.

A landscape of ruins

Lake Conjola is now a landscape of ruins of burned down houses next to the trunks of charred trees. Fresh green buds, leaves and twigs sprout from the black bark.

Not all victims were as well insured as Elaine Caswell. She can rebuild her house. Not having enough or no insurance is a common problem in Australia. To this day, many people live in tents, in caravans, without water or electricity and dependent on authorities and aid organizations. But these are bureaucratic and slow.

When nobody helps, Pamela Date comes. The retired baker parks in the driveway of a simple house, right next to a burned-out forest. “I bring these people a few things to make life a little more comfortable for them and their families.” Blankets, a pair of shoes, food. When she saw the suffering of the people, she decided to do something on her own.

Affected communities have recently seen an increase in suicides

Today she is with an older couple who “hardly have the strength to fight,” says Date. Rob Barker’s face proves her right. It is marked with despair. Like many victims, Barker and his wife had to defend their house from the flames on their own. The fire brigade was completely overwhelmed. That’s how Barker managed to save his home. Most of his pigs, however, were burned alive. “He can’t get your screams out of his head,” says Pamela Date.

Several communities affected by the fires have seen an increase in suicide rates in recent months. Date brings much more than shoes and tins. She brings compassion and hugs the old man. Despite Covid-19.

Elaine Caswell walks slowly across the place where her house once stood. The authorities wanted her to build her new home a bit offset, further away from the lake. “They can do me,” she says fiercely. Because her husband Stuart is still here in spirit. He died of cancer two years ago. “We scattered his ashes in the lake. Right in front of our house. “