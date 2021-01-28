The statements of Jorge Amor Ameal they made a lot of noise in the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs. The president of Mouth had assured that wanted to harm them in the final of the Diego Maradona Cup against Banfield, Y from the leadership of the Drill they picked up the glove with a harsh defense against the leader.

“I heard Ameal, he’s rude. To question our honor by saying that they wanted to harm Boca seems to me a lack of respect. Maybe you are losing your memory. We are very offended as an institution. Who acts in a way believes that we all act in the same way“, Shooting Oscar tucker, vice president of Banfield and strong man of Eduardo Spinosa, former president of the club.

In addition, Tucker assured that he hopes to meet the president of Boca to settle accounts in person: “This anger is not with Boca Institution, but with Mr. Ameal. Hopefully I can find him in the giveaway and tell him all this face to face. If he were a Boca partner, I would be ashamed of what he said ”.

Jorge Amor Ameal in the Bombonera. (Juano Tesone)

In dialogue with the program How are you doing (Radio Colonia), the leader of Banfield also recalled that “Ameal was the same president who when Banfield came out champion gave us a single tray at the Boca stadium and he did not allow 15 thousand members and fans of Banfield to see his team ”.

This Wednesday, Ameal had come out to express his dissatisfaction with the performance of Marcelo Tinelli. “Before the defeat with Santos, Tinelli called me for the possibility of a final between Boca and River for the Libertadores and for the release of a place in the final of the Maradona Cup. He also told me that after the match with Santos ended, he was going to see what date he would set for the possible final and I replied: ‘No, that can’t be,’ ”the president of Boca criticized the attitude of the president of San Lorenzo.

Ameal, with Tapia and Tinelli at the award ceremony, in San Juan. (Germán García Adrasti)

“I felt that they wanted to harm us, that they should not play that day, but on the 20th. We did not want a sports advantage, we played with a lot of anger against Banfield ”, expressed the highest authority of the La Boca club in dialogue with ESPN. The Diego Maradona Cup final, which Xeneize won on penalties, was played four days after the Libertadores semifinal rematch.