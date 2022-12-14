This decision comes after the US Federal Reserve announced an increase in the interest rate on reserve balances by 50 basis points at its meeting, Wednesday.

The Central Bank also decided to keep the price that applies to borrowing short-term liquidity from the Central Bank through all existing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base price.

The base rate, which is linked to the interest rate on reserve balances approved by the US Federal Reserve, determines the overall stance of the central bank’s monetary policy and also provides a minimum effective interest rate for the country’s overnight money market rates.

The Central Bank of Saudi Arabia decided to raise the rate of the “repo” repo agreement by 50 basis points to 5.00 percent, and to raise the rate of the reverse repo agreement “reverse repo” by 50 basis points to 4.50 percent.

This decision comes “in line with the objectives of the Central Bank to maintain monetary stability and support financial stability,” according to a statement by the Saudi Central Bank.

On the other hand, the Central Bank of Bahrain decided to raise the basic interest rate on one-week deposits from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent, in light of developments in the international financial markets, and as part of the measures taken by the Central Bank to ensure the smooth performance of the money markets in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Central Bank of Bahrain added that the interest rate on overnight deposits has been raised from 4.50 percent to 5.00 percent, and the interest rate on deposits for a period of four weeks has been raised from 5.50 percent to 6.00 percent.

This is in addition to raising the interest rate imposed by the Central Bank on retail banks in exchange for lending facilities from 6.00 percent to 6.50 percent.

The Central Bank continues to monitor developments in the international and local market, in order to take any additional measures necessary to maintain monetary and financial stability in Bahrain, according to the official Bahrain News Agency.

On Wednesday, the Qatar Central Bank said it would raise interest rates by 50 basis points.

The bank added in a statement that it would raise interest rates by 50 basis points on deposits to 5 percent, lending to 5.5 percent, and repurchase rates to 5.25 percent, as of Thursday.