DLong-time SPD foreign politician Michael Roth wants to retire from politics next year. “As a politician you have to ask yourself every four years whether you still want to, still can, or are still allowed to. And I don’t want any more,” the 53-year-old chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee told the magazine “Stern”. “I’ll do it until the federal election. After that I’m out.”

Roth justified the decision with a creeping alienation from the party and politics. It was always clear to him that he did not want to retire as a member of parliament. For some time now he has noticed: “I no longer have the bite. I feel an inner distance from the company. Now it's over with politics. That’s a good feeling.”

Roth: Growing distance from the SPD

The Hessian MP also referred to his growing distance from the SPD. “I am a passionate social democrat and wanted to become chairman of the SPD. But over the last year I've noticed that I'm becoming more and more at odds with our meetings, that the committees and the atmosphere in them are bothering me. When the door to the parliamentary group room opened, I had the last impression that I was climbing into a refrigerator.”

The question of war and peace has caused new hardship in the SPD. “Not everyone liked my early commitment to Ukraine. And when I traveled to the country shortly after the outbreak of war, some in the group didn't even greet me anymore,” said Roth. But the truth is that he also bears some responsibility for the alienation: “I fought a lot publicly for my positions and neglected to talk to colleagues about it.”

Toughness in politics

Roth, who took a few months off in 2022 due to mental exhaustion, also spoke about the rigors of politics. “Top politicians today need absolute stress resistance, mental and physical strength that is superhuman. The ability not to be fooled. An exuberant self-confidence,” he said. Anyone who pursues top politics today has to give up almost completely. “This is brutal. Today, top politicians simply have to survive every day.”







Roth has been a member of the Bundestag for the SPD since 1998. From 2013 to 2021 he was Minister of State for Europe in the Foreign Office, and from 2014 to 2021 he was also the Federal Government Commissioner for Franco-German cooperation. Since 2021 he has been chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Bundestag.