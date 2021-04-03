D.he CDU chairman Armin Laschet is aiming for a cross-party pension reform after the federal election in September. “I want a large social consensus, also with a pension commission in which everyone is involved,” said the possible candidate for chancellor of the Union of the German press agency in Berlin. “We have to see now: How can we make pension systems future-proof for future generations?” This question will have to be answered and planned for the next ten or fifteen years. With such a consensus, he wanted to enable “trust across the reigns”.

“We have always said that we need a longer working life when we are all getting older,” said Laschet. “The introduction of the pension at 67 was the right decision.” Pension policy needs “trust over changing periods of government”, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister justified his move towards the other parties. “I believe that, regardless of which government comes afterwards, we have to answer the pension question again as far as possible in a broad social consensus.”

Laschet is reminiscent of Adenauer

Laschet recalled German pension policy since the 1950s. The then Federal Chancellor Konrad Adenauer (CDU) tried to make such decisions across parties, since different governments would come into office in such long periods of time. “Because you know: Four years later, there may be completely different ones, and they are bound by these decisions.” Such a perspective will also be necessary after the next federal election. “Regardless of a major reform, we will have to answer this question for the next 15 years.”

When asked whether he supported the CDU / CSU’s latest demand by the Mittelstands- und Wirtschaftsunion (MIT) to reverse the deduction-free pension from the age of 63, Laschet said that the CDU would anchor its pension plans in the election manifesto. “There are joint working groups in which MIT and the social committees and other pension experts work together.” Pension policy must be thought over long periods of time, emphasized the CDU boss. “Something like that cannot be determined with a single demand.”

The FDP welcomed the initiative in principle. “It is urgently necessary to finally think in terms of pensions in terms of decades and legislative periods,” said the pension policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Johannes Vogel, on Saturday at the German Press Agency in Berlin. “But the CDU will have to show its colors in the election manifesto, because the coming federal government itself will have to act courageously

not around. “