Jeremy Renner has been discharged and said he was happy to be able to return home to his family: the words of the star

Marvel star and two-time Academy Award nominee, Jeremy Renner he finally came home. He had been hospitalized since early January following the very serious accident that saw him involved in his estate in Nevada. “I couldn’t wait to get back together with my family,” wrote the Hollywood star in a post published on his Twitter account.

The very serious and potentially dramatic episode occurred last January 4 near Lake Tahoe, in the State of Nevadawhere the US star owns a very large estate.

Nevada has been hit in recent weeks by heavy snow and he, aboard his snow plowwas intent on helping a person who was stuck with the car in the snow.

For still unknown causes, the actor fell from the vehicle, which then would have passed over him with all its 6500 kg of weight, crushing it for a few interminable seconds.

The first to rescue him was his neighboura doctor, who stopped the bleeding in his left leg and called for help.

Jeremy Renner has arrived at the hospital in critical condition and the doctors have already had to refer him to two life-saving surgerieswhich seems to be followed by others.

Jeremy Renner’s Homecoming

Jeremy Renner reported severe trauma bruises and fractures in the chest and legs and very deep wounds that caused him to lose a lot of blood.

In recent days some sources close to him have explained that his conditions are very serious, that he will have to undergo a long, painful and tiring process of rehabilitation and that, despite all this, he is not sure that he will be able to walk again as before. There was even talk of a possible amputation of the leg.

But yesterday a postpublished directly by the actor, which bodes well for his fa.

On Twitter in fact, he wrote that, despite the cognitive fog, he is happy to be back home and to be able to watch episode 201 of Mayor of Kingstown (series in which he is the protagonist ed) together with his family.

The star will remain under the grip observation of the medical staff and will continue his treatment and rehabilitation therapies from home.