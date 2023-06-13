Florence, disappearance of little Kataleya Alvarez, the hospitalized mother attempted to take her own life

Those are days of great anguish and despair that unfortunately the family of the little girl are experiencing Kataleya Alvarez, the 5-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday 10 June. Unfortunately there is no more news of her and the agents have decided to stop the search.

The father who is under arrest in the district house of They tickle, when he learned of the heartbreaking news, he tried to take his own life. First she ingested del detergent and then, he tried to use a cable in the hospital.

The doctors decided to transfer him back to the prison, but now he is visually controlledas there is a risk that he may try one more time extreme gesture.

Even the mother of little Kataleya on the evening of Monday 12 June, tried to do it finished. The 25-year-old woman appears to have ingested a small amount of bleach. For this reason, those present asked for the intervention of an ambulance at theAstor hotel.

Despite the desperation behind this gesture, his condition does not appear to be serious. The doctors have now decided to keep her under observation in the hospital, but her life is not in danger.

The investigation into the disappearance of Kataleya Alvarez

There has been no news of little Kata since the afternoon of Saturday June 11th. Her mother left her with an uncle, but a few minutes before her return home, the little girl is disappearance in nothing.

The searches started promptly. The agents checked a camera in the area and it is precisely from this images that they saw the child exit and re-enter soon after in that occupied facility abusively from several families.

As a result, agents have scoured several times this stable, but there were no traces of the little one. Yesterday, the police made a patrol in an abandoned building, which is located near the occupied building.

Given how the situation is unfolding and the bad news that has arrived on this matter, the investigators have decided to open a second file of investigation. At first it was for the crime of child neglect, but now they have changed it to kidnapping. Now only further investigations will give answers on what happened to the little girl.