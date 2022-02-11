Investigators of the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case on the fact of the crash of the An-2 plane, reported at the office on Friday, February 11th.

“According to preliminary information, on February 11, 2022, at about 12:30 local time (03:30 Moscow time), an An-2 plane crashed near the village of Koryaki, Yelizovsky district, Kamchatka Territory, which was flying to the village of Tymlat, Karaginsky district. According to preliminary data, there were two crew members on board the aircraft, there were no passengers.

The investigation team went to the scene to clarify the number of dead and injured. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of railway, air, sea and inland water transport and the subway, which negligently entailed the death of two or more persons.

The message to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation about the fall of a light aircraft was received on Friday, February 11. 43 people and nine pieces of equipment were sent to the scene. Later it became known that there were two people on board the aircraft. They died. When the plane crashed, a fire broke out, it was liquidated by the rescuers who arrived at the scene.