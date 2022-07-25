Netflix It has been capturing the attention of its own and others, due to its massive loss of subscribers. This situation is generated right in the middle of the first steps of its new collection strategy, under which it recharges an extra amount to those users who share accounts with people who do not live in the owner’s address. Of course, the networks wasted no time in making their complaint felt.

However, this scenario has not only been the subject of various reactions from subscribers, but the competition has also jumped on the derision train. Specifically, it was Amazon Prime Video which published a couple of hints on its official Twitter account.

The series “Stranger things” would have saved Netflix from an even bigger drop. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

The dead man comes out of his burial

Now, it seems that an old Netflix acquaintance has seized the moment to resurface amidst the turbulence. We refer to block busterthe company that years ago said no to the streaming plan and collapsed after not being able to adapt to the wave of video on demand.

We return from the grave ”, reads the Blockbuster tweet, which is accompanied by the image of the beloved zombie from the movie “Hocus pocus” (whose sequel is about to be released on Disney Plus almost 3 decades after the first installment). Thus, the company has enabled your account after almost 2 years of being inactive.

Blockbuster returns to Twitter from 2020. Photo: Twitter capture

However, for now there are no more lights on what its strategy will be to reinstall itself in the market. Even so, the Vulture portal indicates that the company could be relaunched with a new line of business, perhaps in the field of NFTs.