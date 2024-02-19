Zelensky said, “The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the front line, where Russian forces have mobilized maximum reserves. They are taking advantage of the delay in helping Ukraine.”

Zelensky pointed out that his country suffers from a shortage of artillery shells and needs air defense systems on the front line and longer-range weapons.

Russian forces are launching a major attack in eastern and southern Ukraine, and recently took control of the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, achieving their first major gain since taking control of Bakhmut in May 2023.

The Ukrainian army reported on Monday that it was facing “heavy fire” from the attacking Russian forces in the Zaporizhya region in the south of the country.

The region's commander, General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, stated, “These offensive attempts were stopped, and the enemy (forces) on the outskirts of the Ropoteni area were eliminated.”

Ukraine recovered Robotny from Russian forces in August, which Kiev described as a great success in its counterattack against Russian forces.