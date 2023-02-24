During a conference on border control in Athens, Johansson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “also wants to destroy the European Union. We pose a threat to it. We have democracy, freedom and prosperity,” as she put it.

“We need stricter control over visa applications and more security at our borders,” she added.

The official revealed that a new system for the exchange of information within the “Schengen” area is scheduled to enter into force on the seventh of next March.

And Ylva Johansson continued: “Today, only half of the arrivals to the European Union with a visa are checked through the information exchange system within the Schengen. This means that we have many Russians who are not checked.”

And she emphasized the need for biometric checks in case clients used fake passports, noting that about 400 Russian spies were expelled from the European Union last year.

In view of this need to strengthen border controls and the use of new technologies, the Commissioner considered that the current European budget of “€6.6 billion for border protection is not sufficient”.

She also said that Bulgaria and Romania should be brought into the Schengen area this year to help exchange police information.