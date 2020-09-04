Four weeks after the devastating explosion in Beirut, the emergency services suspect a person still alive under the rubble.

Update from September 3rd, 9 p.m .: There were terrible pictures that followed the devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut Went around the world in early August. Large parts of the metropolis were just rubble and ashes. Now, almost four weeks later, an unbelievable message comes out of the near East. Under the Rubble there should be at least one living person.

After the explosion in Beirut: Rescue workers have hope – is there still a survivor under the rubble?

What sounds like the plot of a Hollywood movie is said to be according to reports from Bild.de correspond to reality. Like the portal with reference to the fire Department in Beirut reported to be on Wednesday Search dog have posted. A special device was then used about two meters under the Rubble a body located – with a pulse.

Also the governor of Beirut Marwan Abboud told reporters, “There may be survivors.” The scanner has one Pulse rate registered, but after four weeks it is of course unlikely Survivors to recover. According to the fire Department the special device detected 19 breaths per minute. If there was a person alive under the rubble, they would probably be in a coma. That is the assessment of the experts. “We hope that someone can make it alive,” said the Abboud.

Explosion in Beirut: Shocking details after the resignation of the government – Now the FBI is to investigate

Update from August 13, 6:55 p.m .: The US Federal Police FBI will join the investigation into the devastating explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut participate. This step is taking place at the request of the Lebanese government, said the top US diplomat David Hale on Thursday during a visit to Beirut, as the state news agency NNA reported.

The US government stands by the Lebanese people, said Hale, according to the US State Department. He also stressed that fundamental reforms were urgently needed in Lebanon.

Explosion in Beirut: Shocking details after government resignation – warning letter surfaced

Beirut – At least 165 people died after the violent explosion in the port of Beirut. Many now denounce that the catastrophe was avoidable. The Trust of the Lebanese people in the government is badly shaken. As a result, there were massive protests and protests in the capital Prime Minister Diab announced his resignation on Monday evening.

While the search for the injured continues, the big question arises about that Cause of the detonation. How did it come about that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate store unsecured in the port for years? Diab explained that “Chronic corruption” for responsible. Several dock workers have since been arrested.

The resignation of the Lebanese government alone will not be enough to calm the situation in the country, reports ZDF correspondent Uli Gack #Beirut. “The demonstrators want to abolish the political elite, they want to change the system.” https://t.co/yqpuqMM0v6 pic.twitter.com/Q6DDLyGpQf – ZDF Morgenmagazin (@morgenmagazin) August 11, 2020

Explosion in Beirut: was the disaster avoidable? Now an insider is unpacking

The government could have intervened. At least that’s what they put Statements from an insider close to the mirror citing Reuters news agency.

“There was a risk that the material, if it had been stolen, could be used for terrorist attacks“, He describes,”I warned them that this could destroy Beirutwhen it explodes. “

Lebanon: Warning letter from security experts – government was probably warned of Beirut explosion

He should Co-author of a warning letter have been who supposedly already on the 20th of July had been sent to the Lebanese government. In writing, had security experts expressly warned about the stored chemicals and sent it directly to Prime Minister Hassan Diab and President Michel Aoun.

The people of Beirut now had to experience with pain that the warning – if it actually existed – fell on deaf ears for too long. A Government response The allegations have not been made to this day and now appear unlikely after the resignation. (moe)

