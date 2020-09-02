Vfour weeks after the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut, French President Emmanuel Macron is increasing the pressure to reform the political leadership of the crisis country. During a visit to the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, Macron warned that long-term international aid would only be paid out if reform measures had been initiated by October. Then there will be a “follow-up mechanism”, he announced.

The political parties had agreed to form a government made up of experts. He expects the government to deliver a plan for reforms within six to eight weeks. “There’s no such thing as a blank check,” said Macron. If the reforms, including a review of the central bank, are not decided by the end of October, there will be consequences. Then international financial aid will be withheld after the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut.

He proposed a repeated international donor conference. Under the auspices of the United Nations, this could take place in Paris in the second half of October, Macron said at a press conference in the evening. Progress in Lebanon is there. Macron stressed that the international community must continue its efforts for the Lebanese.

Reforms in the energy sector, banking and justice

Those in charge of the political forces in the Mediterranean country had agreed that a new government should be formed within the next 15 days, said Macron. The previous ambassador to Germany, Mustafa Adib, had already been nominated as Prime Minister. Paris does not interfere: “It is not up to me to appoint the leaders,” said the head of state.

In an interview with the news site “Politico”, Macron said the next three months were “fundamental” for real change. Should this fail, he will change course and take punitive measures. Sanctions could also be imposed on the leadership class. “It is the last chance for this system.”

Macron attended a celebration north of Beirut on Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of Lebanon. There he planted a cedar tree, the country’s national symbol. Then he visited the port again to get an idea of ​​the situation. There he denounced, among other things, the widespread corruption.

Reforms are necessary in the energy sector, banking and the judiciary. “Everything is ready, but a political will is needed,” he said. Macron announced another visit. In December he plans to go back to Lebanon “to do the rest,” he said.

For months now, Lebanon has been experiencing one of the worst economic and financial crises in its history. The corona pandemic and the explosion have made the situation even worse. Large parts of the population have slipped into poverty and the country is threatened with national bankruptcy. Lebanon is one of the most heavily indebted countries in the world.



Protesters protest against the government on Tuesday – and also criticize the fact that Macron is dealing with the “old” leadership.

The country is also in a deep political crisis. The government resigned after the explosion. On Monday, the leading political blocs nominated Lebanon’s previous ambassador to Germany, Mustafa Adib, as the new prime minister. “This is the first cornerstone of a new stage,” explained Macron.

But that is not enough for many Lebanese. For months there have been repeated mass protests. The demonstrators accuse the political elite of corruption and self-enrichment, among other things. You are calling for a fundamental reform of the political system. Germany and other countries also joined this call.

While Macron was holding talks with Lebanese officials at the French ambassador’s residence late that afternoon, dozens of demonstrators threw stones at the parliament building. Some protesters tried to climb blocks of cement and iron bars at the entrance to Parliament. The riot police fired tear gas to drive them apart. The demonstrators criticized Macron’s meetings with the country’s “old leadership” and chanted for a “new Lebanon”.

New elections within twelve months

The French head of state told Politico that he wanted the leaders of the political parties to make credible reform commitments, including a timetable. This also included new elections within twelve months.

More than 180 people were killed in the explosion in early August and more than 6,000 were injured. Large parts of the port are in ruins. Surrounding residential areas were also badly damaged. Macron traveled to Beirut shortly after the detonation.

Lebanon’s political system is shaped by a decade-old system of proportional representation that divides power between denominations. The president is always a Christian, the prime minister a Sunni and the speaker of parliament a Shiite. The Shiite Hezbollah, who has a strong influence, plays a special role. It is hardly possible to rule against the interests of the pro-Iranian organization.

The political system has repeatedly shown itself to be incapable of reform in recent years. Critics accuse the political elite of being only interested in maintaining their own power and wealth. Among other things, they blame a kind of pyramid scheme with loans for the economic and financial crisis.