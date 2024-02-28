Kommersant: Russian military Radik Bogdanov was accused of fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the exchange

After the exchange of prisoners, the Russian military man Radik Bogdanov was accused of fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and faces up to 20 years in prison. About it writes “Kommersant”.

A criminal case has been initiated against a 52-year-old resident of Bashkiria for participation in an armed formation on the territory of a foreign state for purposes contrary to the interests of the Russian Federation. This article provides for a punishment of 12 to 20 years in prison. Bogdanov has already admitted his guilt. Now the man has been detained, the investigation will petition for his arrest.

As Kommersant writes, most likely, the case against Bogdanov will be reclassified either as an article about voluntary surrender or as an article about treason in the form of going over to the enemy’s side. According to the latter, the man could face life imprisonment.

According to the investigation, last summer a Russian in the area of ​​the village of Vodyanoye (DPR) surrendered to the military of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. After completing training, Bogdanov served in the “Skala” volunteer battalion. On January 3 this year, the man returned to his homeland during the exchange of prisoners of war.

Ukrainian Telegram channels wrote about the fact that prisoner of war Radik Bogdanov joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine last summer.

It is known that Bogdanov was previously convicted several times. In particular, in 2009 he was sentenced to eight years and eleven months in a maximum security colony for intentionally causing grievous bodily harm resulting in death. He was released on parole in 2016.