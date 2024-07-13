Cyan Worlds has released a new video to illustrate its current and future projects and to give an account of the progress of its games. The most relevant part of the long video concerns the Riven remake success which has received very positive reactions from fans and critics. This is where the new game the studio is working on, set in the D’ni universe that of the Myst series (of which Riven is a part).

No details yet

Unfortunately There are no details on this matter. Cyan Worlds has promised to talk about it next year. Apparently, development is still in a very early stage, especially considering the recent launch of Riven. The only information is that it has been designed to be accessible even to those who have never played the previous titles in the Myst series.

Speaking of Riven, the game seems to have had a budget less than $4 million. Cyan Worlds did not use any of the advanced features of Unreal Engine 5, such as nanite and lumens for the graphics part, but still achieved excellent results. The reception from critics was incredible and unexpected, as also visible in our review. Sales seemed to have been good, but the developers encouraged fans to do some word of mouth, because evidently not exceptional.

In the meantime, conversions for PS4, PS5, PSVR2 and Quest 3 are in development. The game will also be updated several times on PC to fix residual bugs. Among so much great news, there is unfortunately also one that is not so positive, but inevitable: Rand Miller will retire from active development and take on a consulting role. As you know, he is one of the historical founders of the company. He evidently feels that the time has come for him to retire, after many years of work in the field.