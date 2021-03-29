After the “Evergreen” float, it takes 3 days for ships to cross

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, confirmed that it would take “approximately three and a half days” for the waiting ships to pass through the canal entrances after the delinquent Panamanian container carrier floated in the international shipping route a week ago.

Rabei said that “work in the canal will continue 24 hours” after the delinquent ship floats, and it is expected that it will take “approximately three and a half days” for the ships waiting at the entrances to pass through the waterway after that.

According to “Lloyd’s List”, the number of ships waiting to cross the Suez Canal reached 425, Monday morning.

Earlier Monday morning, Rabie announced that “the ship’s course has been modified by 80%, and the stern is moving away from the coast by a distance of 102 meters instead of 4 meters.”

He expected the ship to float completely when “the tensile and towing maneuvers resumed at 11:30 local time (09:30 GMT)”, explaining that the tide movement reaches its maximum at this time, and the water level in the canal will rise.