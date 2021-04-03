D.he traffic jam of numerous ships due to the accident of the container ship “Ever Given” in the Suez Canal has been resolved. The last 61 of the 422 ships waiting during the blockade had passed the waterway from both sides, said the Egyptian Suez Canal authority SCA on Saturday.

The 400-meter-long and more than 220,000-ton container ship was wedged in strong winds on Tuesday last week and blocked the canal for a week. Hundreds of ships have jammed since then, leading to delays in world trade and supply chains. Because there were also oil tankers among them, the oil price had risen in the meantime. The “Ever Given”, which is one of the largest container ships in the world, was released on Monday. This enabled traffic to be resumed.

The SCA is investigating how the incident came about. The 193 kilometer long Suez Canal is one of the most important waterways in the world and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

On Friday the American aircraft carrier “USS Eisenhower” also crossed the canal in the direction of the Red Sea. The canal authority released a video of the aircraft carrier slowly passing the canal.

Canal authority demands compensation

The continuation of the “Ever Given” itself could, however, drag on for a long time. The canal authority is demanding compensation of one billion dollars because of the blockade that lasted for days and will only allow the journey to continue once an agreement has been reached. “We put a lot of effort and work into rescuing the ship. We lost income every day. We are entitled to compensation, ”said Usama Rabi, chairman of the canal authority, according to state news site Al-Ahram.

The “Ever Given” is currently located in the Great Bitter Lake between the northern and southern parts of the Suez Canal. In their request, the authority refers, among other things, to losses of 14 to 15 million dollars a day and the days of work with excavators and tugs to uncover the 400-meter-long ship. Rabi said there was cargo worth $ 3.5 billion on board. “We saved the ship and her cargo.”

According to its President Eric Hsieh, the Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine, which chartered the ship, is not responsible for freight arriving late. Potential damage would be covered by insurance, Hsieh said according to financial intelligence service Bloomberg. But you could be liable for delays of other ships that had to wait hundreds of days for passage on the canal.