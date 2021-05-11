ÄAfter the day-long blockade of the Suez Canal by the wrecked tanker “Ever Given”, Egypt is taking action in March and is expanding part of the shipping route. The head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabie, announced on Tuesday in the presence of Head of State Abdel Fattah El-Sisi that the southern part of the busy waterway would be expanded and deepened.

The SCA specifically plans to widen the 30-kilometer stretch between the city of Suez and the bitter lakes by 40 meters and also to deepen it by six feet. The extension should be ready in two years at the latest.

At the end of March, the wreck of the container ship “Ever Given” paralyzed the Suez Canal for days, causing more than 400 ships to jam on both sides of the waterway. The 400-meter-long container ship was wedged in strong winds, which led to delays in world trade and supply chains. The ship is meanwhile in Great Bitter Lake, a wider part of the channel on the chain. Egypt had declared several times that it would be demanding at least a billion dollars in damages.

The 193 kilometer long Suez Canal is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. The bypassing of the canal via the Cape of Good Hope detour requires an additional six days.