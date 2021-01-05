Since the muscular evacuation of Place de la République on November 23, the hunt for exiles has continued in Paris. “Since then, we have witnessed several phenomena, observes Louis Barda, coordinator of the Paris mission of Médecins du monde. There are small sheltering operations on the beginnings of camps which brought together a few dozen people. These operations aim to prevent the camps from reconstituting themselves, but they are undersized. There are therefore several hundred people left on the street, who are less and less visible and more and more precarious, because they are holed up to escape a particularly important police grid. ” Among the latter, we find those who were not taken care of at the time of the dismantling of the Saint-Denis canal camp on November 17, but also those put back on the street since, either because their administrative status does not give them not entitled to accommodation, or because this right was withdrawn from them to penalize non-compliance with certain rules. They are subjected to unprecedented harassment by the police. A sign of ill will, the government refused, at the end of November, the proposal of the City of Paris to provide two congress centers, located in the 15th and 17th arrondissements, to accommodate a thousand migrants.

Decentralization and invisibilization

After the emotion provoked by the evacuation of the Place de la République, the government nevertheless pretends to seek solutions. He concocted a new national reception plan, which entered into force on Monday, January 4. This aims, according to the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, to “Relieve the pressure in Île-de-France” and ensure “Better distribution to the regions”. The observation that Île-de-France is under-equipped, which accounts for 19% of accommodation places for 50% of asylum requests, is shared by all. “A distribution over the whole territory may seem a good idea, says Yann Manzi, founder of Utopia 56. But there is no guarantee on what will happen in the region. There is a real risk that all those who do not meet the criteria will be put back on the streets in less well-endowed areas. Isn’t all this done to make migrants even more invisible? ” asks the activist.

Other actors of the associative network share this fear of seeing decentralization translate into a multiplication of homelessness and obstacles to procedures, given the maintenance of increasingly restrictive administrative criteria for access to accommodation. “As long as we withdraw the right of accommodation from people for a yes or a no, there will always be camps”, summarizes Alix Geoffroy, Secours Catholique. A reading fueled by the discrepancy between the number of new places announced to accompany the new scheme – 4,500 in the region and 402 in Île-de-France – and the needs estimated, at least, at 20,000 places.

“We need an unconditional welcome, which takes into account the fragility of people and not just their administrative status”, Louis Barda believes. Despite the significant drop in the number of exiles who arrived in France and Paris in 2020, due to border closures, the future is worrying. “With the end of confinement and the winter break, deplores Alix Geoffroy, any risk, as usual, of accelerating and there will be more people put back on the streets. ” In Île-de-France, the infernal circle of encampments, shelters and migrant hunts is not about to end.