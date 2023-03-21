Renzi and Calenda and that difficult coexistence at “Casa Vianello”

Matteo Renzi he changed his political strategy, he always engaged in first person to dictate the line for its matchhas now chosen to put himself in second row and leave it to Carlo calendar the role of front runner. But while the leader of Action – reads in Repubblica – works at single partythe former premier does it speaker For Saudis And Americans and bets on the spaces they will open with Schlein or Melons and in the meantime postpone the decisions continuously important: “After the Europeans I mess up“. Renzi’s strategy is clear, stop talking, there are no great things to say at the moment, the order given to the staff is to decline all invitations. You have to wait for that the honeymoon passesis his test: that of Giorgia Melons with the country, but also that of Elly Schlein with the centre-left people.

Renzi thus prepares his return in view of Europeanready – continues Repubblica – to (re) take the field when the system will collapseprecisely after the next election, this is his wager. Calenda gives the times, decided to dictate the line and to speed up the merger between Action and Italia Viva, instead Renzi is holding back, continuing his own battle on the justice. The result is a coexistence from Vianello house: “Me and Matthew we are not friends – said Calenda recently – let’s make a political path because we share some things. But in politics there are no friends”. Harshnesses and disagreements which, however, do not seem to disturb Renzi. On the contrary. At the end of the month he will fly to You love me to speak at a convention of the Future Investment Institute of riad. In 2024, anything can happen, the senator repeats, who excludes nothing from an agreement with Schlein to a Melons bis with inside him and reformists.

