Apple under pressure: after the EU, Japan is preparing to impose antitrust rules to counter the monopoly of the Californian company.
Apple finds itself treading on extremely delicate ground when it comes to the strict control it exercises over the App Store.
After the approval of a law by the European Union, Cupertino plans to open to third-party stores in 2024; now other regulations are taking shape to allow “sideloading” on the iPhone and iPad operating system.
In line with this approach, Japan is moving towards adopting antitrust laws that will force Apple to follow similar rules in the region, according to a new report.
The Rising Sun could follow Europe in requiring Apple, as well as Google, to allow the installation of apps via “sideloading” and the use of external payment methods on both iOS and Android.
Alternatives to downloading
The news was shared by Nikkei Asia, suggesting that Apple and Google will be forced to open iOS and Android, respectively, to apps that can be installed outside of their respective stores in the Japan region.
Despite this it will threaten the guidelines of the Californian company, users must also be allowed to choose alternative payment methods for in-app purchases.
Apple has long been under pressure from the European Union for the same changes, which are expected to come into force later March 2024although the company has not yet shared anything about their implementation.
It will be necessary to devise specific regulations for developers in order to keep them in line with the App Store rules.
The recent report claims that Japanese regulators are planning an antitrust law aimed at ending Apple and Google's monopoly in this sector.
Alternatives to payments
Sideloading is just one part of the story: Apple and Google will also have to commit to offering a alternative payment method.
The two companies earn a percentage of the price of the apps, and this news could affect their earnings.
The local government may allow Japanese companies to integrate their app stores on iOS and Android.
Additionally, through third-party payment methods, users may expect lower purchase prices.
Next year, legislation will be presented to parliament, emphasizing app sideloading, payment methods, search engines, browsers and operating systems.
Apple is already subject to European Union laws and will have to offer changes in the future.
However, it remains to be seen whether the company will re-evaluate its App Store guidelines in view of sideloading apps.
The company could also impose a new tax for in-app purchases made via external methods.
