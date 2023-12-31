Apple under pressure: after the EU, Japan is preparing to impose antitrust rules to counter the monopoly of the Californian company.

Apple finds itself treading on extremely delicate ground when it comes to the strict control it exercises over the App Store. After the approval of a law by the European Union, Cupertino plans to open to third-party stores in 2024; now other regulations are taking shape to allow “sideloading” on the iPhone and iPad operating system. In line with this approach, Japan is moving towards adopting antitrust laws that will force Apple to follow similar rules in the region, according to a new report. The Rising Sun could follow Europe in requiring Apple, as well as Google, to allow the installation of apps via “sideloading” and the use of external payment methods on both iOS and Android.

Alternatives to downloading Japan is preparing antitrust legislation to force Apple and Google to offer sideloading of apps on iOS and Android The news was shared by Nikkei Asia, suggesting that Apple and Google will be forced to open iOS and Android, respectively, to apps that can be installed outside of their respective stores in the Japan region. See also Super Mario Bros. The Movie: A TV commercial shows new sequences Despite this it will threaten the guidelines of the Californian company, users must also be allowed to choose alternative payment methods for in-app purchases. Apple has long been under pressure from the European Union for the same changes, which are expected to come into force later March 2024although the company has not yet shared anything about their implementation.

It will be necessary to devise specific regulations for developers in order to keep them in line with the App Store rules. The recent report claims that Japanese regulators are planning an antitrust law aimed at ending Apple and Google's monopoly in this sector.