D.he Welsh star and captain Gareth Bale has announced that he will play for the national football team in his home country until the end of his career. “I want to keep playing,” the 31-year-old told Welsh TV station S4C after his team lost 4-0 in the last 16 of the European Football Championship against Denmark on Saturday evening. “I will play for Wales until the day I stop playing football.”

During the European Championship there were always questions about Bale’s future, which the offensive player never clearly answered. When he was asked on Saturday after the European Championship elimination whether this was his last game for Wales, he simply walked away and did not pay any more attention to the questioner. Shortly afterwards, to the delight of the Welsh fans, there was clarity about his future.

Trouble with the German referee

Bale was last loaned to Tottenham Hotspur and has another year contract with Real Madrid. Since the Italian Carlo Ancelotti has been Zinédine Zidane’s successor there, it is again more likely that Bale will fulfill his contract with Los Blancos. Bale and Ancelotti had won the Champions League together at Real in 2014.

Bale and the entire team had disappointed against Denmark. In his frustration, he also complained about the German referee Daniel Siebert. “I had the feeling that the referee was influenced by the fans here,” said the star striker after the 0: 4 with a view of the many Danish supporters in the stadium. Bale obviously did not feel his team sufficiently protected in duels against the committed Danes, before the decisive 0: 2 by Kasper Dolberg immediately after the break, the Welsh complained of a foul.

Despite the departure, coach Robert Page was enthusiastic about his team. “There is still a lot left in this group. You are still young. We have now found a taste for big tournaments and want to be back in the future, ”said the coach.