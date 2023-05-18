The imperative is to win. Three points and that’s it, no excuses and no excuses. Milan must beat the already relegated Sampdoria to harpoon the Champions League. Net of what will happen to Juventus, the Rossoneri’s opponent next Saturday, Pioli wants three victories in three games. The first obstacle is the Blucerchiati, where the Rossoneri coach will field the best team, with some balloting in the eleven.

Ballots

—

The first doubt concerns Giroud. The Frenchman could rest after playing against Inter from the first minute. Ante Rebic warms up, called for redemption: the Croatian hasn’t scored since 1 October, goals and assists against Empoli, then only opaque performances. He played from the 1st minute against Spezia, Bologna, Empoli and Lecce without ever leaving his mark. Up until two years ago he was the man in the second round, the one who scored decisive goals, now Milan has to recover. The second ballot concerns Leao. The Portuguese will obviously be in the match, but it remains to be seen whether he will play as a starter – as it seems – or whether he will start from the bench. In this case Origi is ready, who has done well in the last few outings in this position.