D.he EU Commission and the Italian government are proud to have kept 250,000 doses of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine in the EU. The Australian government, on the other hand, is not amused – and criticism is also growing in the EU of the export ban with which the government in Rome, with the approval of Brussels, prevented vaccine bottled in Italy from being delivered to Australia.

Christoph Hein Business correspondent for South Asia / Pacific based in Singapore.

In these times, it is unfortunately not surprising that some countries “will tear up the rule book,” said Australia’s Treasury Secretary Michael Birmingham. The chairman of the trade committee in the European Parliament, Bernd Lange (SPD), criticized the Italian decision as opening the “Pandora’s box”. It threatens to lead to a global fight for vaccines, in which the EU could have no interest either.

The export ban had already emerged at the video conference of the heads of state and government just over a week ago. Italy’s new Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who wants to “militarize” his vaccination campaign, demanded that the EU should generally ensure that vaccines produced or packaged in the member states also remain in the EU. Draghi did not announce a specific Italian decision.

This fell shortly afterwards and was then approved by the EU Commission on Monday – according to the rules. Affected is the vaccine that Astra-Zeneca (AZ) fills in Anagni, south of Rome.

Only the “nuclear option”

The export ban has revived the dispute about the general handling of the vaccine shortage by the EU Commission faster than expected – above all about the “export mechanism” that the EU Commission introduced practically overnight at the end of January. This action was a direct reaction to the delivery failures that had become apparent at AZ at the time.

Admittedly, in the words of Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, the “mechanism” should only consist of a transparency register to which manufacturers must register exports. An export ban was not associated with it, the Latvian had said at the time.

Elsewhere in the EU authority, however, there was already talk in January that member states could block exports “in rare cases” and “in emergencies”. But that is only the “nuclear option”. The “basic assumption” is that export is possible. An emergency is apparently that the export is at the expense of deliveries to the EU that a manufacturer has promised.

A Lex AZ

That is why the agreed “mechanism” is also known as Lex AZ. The EU Commission has been targeting the British-Swedish manufacturer since it became clear in January that it will not be able to meet the delivery quantities specified in the delivery contract with the EU in either the first or the second quarter. How the formula contained in the contract is to be interpreted, that AZ has to do the best possible (“best efforts”) for the delivery, is legally controversial and would only have to be clarified in court when the vaccine shortage is (hopefully) over.

The EU Commission suspects that AZ exported vaccine, which was produced in the EU, to Great Britain at the expense of the EU as early as December. AZ delivery commitments for the second quarter are no longer considered credible in the EU authorities.

In contrast, the Commission emphasizes that exports by companies that keep their delivery commitments to the EU would of course be approved. In 150 cases, approvals were given. This also applies to Australia. For example, Biontech-Pfizer could export its vaccine to Australia, the EU ambassador in Canberra, Michael Pulch, assured the FAZ

Criticism not only from Australia

Evidently the disaster was already coming on the fifth continent. The Australian Chamber of Commerce asked the EU in mid-February in a joint letter with the chambers of New Zealand, Canada, Chile, Korea, Brazil, Turkey and the United States to abandon the “mechanism”. “We are deeply concerned that this step will set a precedent and encourage other countries to emulate,” it reads.