Alberto Samid will continue with house arrest but now will not have the benefit of job opportunities, after having violated that detention regime when he was caught while eating at a grill in Ramos Mejía.

The decision was taken by the Oral Court in the Economic Penal 1 of the City, after the scandal that the slaughterer carried out on the holiday of the June 21.

Despite being under house arrest, on that occasion, diners at the “Paja Rota” restaurant filmed and screened him when I had steak with salad for lunch at a table in that place in Ramos Mejía.

After Attorney General Gabriel Pérez Barbera requested To revoke the house arrest, the court decided “to maintain the house arrest ordered by the decision of 06/24/19 in the conditions referred to therein.”

Judge Luis Losada assessed that “the fundamentals related to health (…) that at the time justified his house arrest to date subsist.” And that this situation “makes extreme prudence to render it without effect as a last remedy, taking into account the health risks that could derive from it “.

His vote was supported by the other two magistrates, Ignacio Fornari and Diego García Berro.

Furthermore, the ruling notes that “before a new breach of the obligations assumed, the granted house arrest will be annulled and his immediate accommodation will be arranged in a prison facility “.

Instead, the judges the authorization was revoked for job opportunities “that was granted by resolution of 11/25/20, with notice to the respective control body” and that implied that I could go to the Central Market three times a week at pre-established times.

“The objective of the conduct (…) is not debatable, nor is it in doubt that it involved a clear excess in the work permits granted “, concludes the ruling.

The judges also requested that, as soon as possible, Samid be fitted with a new device that has the GPS locator service.

The details of the scandal

Samid’s version is that that June 21, despite being a non-working day, he had gone to work at the Central Market. In addition, he found that the establishment was closed due to a strike.

Alberto Samid is sentenced to 4 years in prison for illicit association. Photo Luciano Thieberger

For this reason, he approached the grill “Paja Rota” to leave an order. And there he was invited to eat by the owners of the place. “They invited me a little bit of meat,” said the businessman.

However, a witness said that those responsible for the restaurant had to rush Samid and his two companions to pay the bill. And a few hours later the owners of “Paja Rota” released a statement in which they detached themselves from the businessman of the meat.

“Mr. Alberto Samid does not have no relationship with Broken Straw and demystify (sic) everything that this person as his lawyer may have said. He does not own, is not a provider, nor an investor in our restaurant, has no connection, “they assured from the trade.



The grill where Alberto Samid was in denied having relations with the meat businessman

One day after the scandal, the slaughterer was admitted to the Sanatorio de la Trinidad de Ramos Mejía. The diagnosis indicated “an adaptive, reactive, anxious disorder with its own indicators of confusional syndrome”, of “cerebrovascular origin”.

Samid is sentenced to 4 years in prison for illicit association and is under house arrest with an electronic anklet while the Supreme Court of Justice resolves an appeal against that penalty.

With information from Télam

LM