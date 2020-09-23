The Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for Dagestan has opened a criminal case on the fact of improper performance of official duties by the colony employees after the escape of prisoners, according to website departments.

Let us remind you that six convicts escaped from correctional colony No. 2, having made a tunnel.

In the message of the Investigative Committee it is said that the escape of the prisoners became possible due to the improper performance by the officials of the colony of their duties.

Meanwhile, in Dagestan, an operational headquarters was formed to search for escaped prisoners. The personnel of the Federal Penitentiary Service for Dagestan are also involved in the search, temporary search posts have been set up, and orientation has been sent out.