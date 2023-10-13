The government of US President Joe Biden quickly moved to confirm its support for Tel Aviv in its current crisis, as it took many steps at the military and political levels to confirm this, perhaps the most prominent of which was the visit of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Israel, while supplying the army with weapons and special operations teams. .

Political observers and analysts believe, in statements to Sky News Arabia, that Washington has for years ignored the geopolitical changes in the Middle East and the escalating conflicts in the region, while reducing its military presence since 2022, while moving to East Asia to contain China, while confronting Russia and reducing its capabilities. In addition to its internal challenges, this demonstrated the need to change that outlook to ensure the preservation of its policies and interests, which is what it tried to achieve with rapid support for Israel recently.

National Security Strategy

A year ago, while the United States was putting the bulk of its support towards Ukraine in an attempt to reduce Russia’s influence, while confronting Chinese aspirations, the White House released its new national security strategy, which Biden described as “grounded in the world as it is today, and laying out the future we seek.” And provide a roadmap for how to achieve this.

The 48-page document provided a more in-depth look at the Biden administration’s worldview, but it identified China as Washington’s only competitor in reshaping the global order, with a primary goal of working to “constrain the dangerous Russia.”

The American national security view of the Middle East was that it was “the most integrated region that would promote regional peace and prosperity, but while reducing the resource requirements that the region imposes on the United States in the long term.”

The mounting criticism within America due to intervention in expensive wars, whether in Iraq or Afghanistan, and the depletion of huge amounts of resources, led to the codification of legislation related to reducing the military presence in the region, and even withdrawal from parts of it.

This is what appeared with the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, ending one of the longest military engagements that the United States fought.

Along with this, the American magazine “Foreign Policy” considered that the American approach in recent years had very counterproductive results. For example, the administration of former President Donald Trump, in particular, took steps to marginalize the peace process and the Palestinians in general, and it became seen as To the United States as supporting the relatively extremist Israeli government under Netanyahu, even as many Israeli citizens took to the streets to protest his policies.

She added in her analysis that “Hamas’ attacks call into question the entire American approach to the region, and ignoring the Palestinian issue while trying to form a security bloc supported by the United States pushed regional armed groups closer to Iran and tightened the existing lines of conflict.”

She added: “Middle East policy under Biden was a terrible, confused mess, and it is time to take bold steps.”

Focus on other challenges

From Washington, Scott Morgan, an American researcher specializing in national security affairs, believes in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia that successive American administrations have not completely neglected the Middle East, but have focused on other strategic concerns such as the growing rise of China at all levels.

Maughan explained that what is happening is pushing all institutions to the need to refocus on arranging policies in the Middle East, and not to return completely to the region, which could be the subject of great controversy during the US presidential elections next year.

He pointed out that one of the aspects that could pose a challenge specifically to the candidates is how to deal with Iran, in addition to how to confront terrorism.

Quick withdrawal

For his part, in an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, a member of the US Republican Party, Mac Sharqawi, believes that the United States left the Middle East files in a hurry, especially during the Trump era, by criticizing spending more than 7 trillion dollars in the past two decades on operations. Military.

Sharqawi identified the consequences of the decline in American interest in Middle East issues, and the future of that, in a number of points, saying: