After the end of the Suez Canal crisis … the delinquency of a ship in a British port

Hardly a day passed since the floatation of the huge cargo ship “Evergiven”, which suspended navigation in the Suez Canal for about a week, succeeded, but another cargo ship ran aground in the port of “Littalhampton” in Britain.

British media said that the ship “Elise” also ran aground in the port early Tuesday in the town of West Sussex, which raised unwelcome reverberations, especially with the news of the huge 400-foot ship stranding in the Suez Canal and failing to Float successful only after six days.

The ship, which was 260 feet long and 80 meters high, drifted across the canal for about 100 feet, carrying 2,600 tons of road stones.

A port statement stated that “after one of the mooring lines separated, the stern of the ship moved about 30 meters into the river from its dock before settling on the remaining mooring lines,” to become firmly anchored across most of the mouth of the Aaron River after the tide had decreased, and anchored in a sloping position similar to the It happened with the ship “Evergreen” in the Suez Canal, according to the “Al-Hurra” website.

After 12 hours, workers, with the help of two boats, succeeded in pushing the ship, at a time when the tide rose, which contributed to the success of its re-floatation, according to a statement issued by the port.

It should be noted that the port of “Littlehambot” is located in a small coastal resort on the south coast of England, and rarely attracts comparisons of major international shipping routes.