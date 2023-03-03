Turkish authorities said that at least 156,000 buildings either collapsed or were damaged enough to require demolition as a result of the February 6 earthquake and the aftershocks that followed, with entire areas turned into piles of concrete and iron.

The United Nations Development Program says that the rubble, which weighs between 116 and 210 million tons, could cover an area of ​​up to 100 square kilometers if it is piled one meter high, an area roughly equivalent to the size of Barcelona.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will stand in elections likely to be held on May 14, has vowed to rebuild homes within a year, though experts warn that safety must come first before speed.

An official said that bids and contracts had already been completed for some projects and safety standards would not be compromised.

In many cities, thousands of trucks and excavators to clear mountains of concrete have replaced rescue teams.

Reuters quoted workers in the city of Antakya in Hatay province as saying that removing the wreckage of one building may take several days.

“The scope of the challenge is almost overwhelming,” Louisa Fenton, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program in Turkey, said in a statement.

The program indicated that the disaster left debris equivalent to at least ten times the rubble resulting from the devastating earthquake that Turkey witnessed in 1999.