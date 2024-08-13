Five weeks after his party’s defeat in the second round of the legislative elections, Emmanuel Macron has still not named a successor to Gabriel Attal. With the “Olympic Truce” over, the French president must resume his search for a prime minister and face pressure from left-wing parties, which won more seats than the ruling party in the early legislative elections that ended on July 7. However, the president does not seem to be in a hurry.

