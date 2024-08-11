This confidence facilitated the possibility of players moving to the English club in light of the good reputation enjoyed by the German coach.

In 2016, Liverpool wanted to sign Senegalese Sadio Mane, who could have moved to Manchester United and been with them in the Champions League, unlike Liverpool, but the Senegalese winger chose the Reds because of his belief in Jurgen’s abilities, according to the British newspaper The Times.

Klopp had a long-term vision for players, which led him to sign defender Joel Matip, who was thought to be a defender who made many mistakes, but the German coach insisted on signing him to succeed with the club.

Then the German coach turned his attention to Newcastle United and asked to buy Georginio Wijnaldum as he is a very good player but he plays for a club that was relegated to the second division, but the coach ignored this part and signed Wijnaldum to perform brilliantly in the middle of the Reds’ field.

In January 2014, Liverpool wanted to sign Mohamed Salah, who was playing for Basel in Switzerland, but the player moved to Chelsea, but failed in a short trip with the London club and moved to the Italian league with Fiorentina and then Roma. Liverpool bought the Egyptian star three years later from Roma for 37 million pounds, although he was not the German coach’s first choice to become the first-team star in recent years.

Mane (2016), Salah (2017) and Firmino (2015) were all newcomers who made key and distinctive contributions to the team.

Liverpool signed Andy Robinson at left-back, although he was not Klopp’s first choice given his poor defensive record, and he was third, and the player was impressed by the manager’s desire to find creative solutions to maximise each player’s strengths and minimise their weaknesses.

Liverpool were then able to sign defender Virgil van Dijk after selling midfielder Philippe Coutinho and using the money to bring in the Dutch defensive rock from Southampton.

Thus, Liverpool formed a battalion of players who were not first-class stars at the time of signing them, but the German’s personality turned them into stars in their positions and contributed to overcoming the obstacles to signing them.

After Klopp’s departure, the newspaper says that the English club found itself in a critical position, unable to attract players with the charisma of the coach, as it was in the past.