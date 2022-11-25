The best Arab achievement went to the Saudi national team, after achieving a historic victory over Argentina, 2-1, to lead the “Al-Akhdar” in Group C of the World Cup.

Tunisia and Morocco tied against Denmark and Croatia, respectively, while Al-Annabi fell in the opening match against Ecuador with two clean goals.

Saudi opportunities

The Saudi national team needs to win the next match against Poland in the second round, on Saturday, to ensure qualification for the round of 16, regardless of the outcome of the last round, in which it will face its Mexican counterpart, on Wednesday.

The Saudi national team qualified once for the final price in the 1994 World Cup in the United States, while bidding farewell to the other four editions in which it participated from the group stage.

Tunisia opportunities

The Tunisian national team faces Australia after its great defeat against France by four, and the victory of the “Carthage Eagles” means that it is a step closer to qualifying and reaching the fourth point, while awaiting the outcome of the confrontation between France and Denmark.

In the event that France defeats Denmark with Tunisia defeating Australia, the Carthage Eagles will seek to snatch the tie point with the “Roosters” in the last round to achieve qualification for the first time in history for the final price.

Even if Denmark wins against France, Tunisia will need at least a tie point against the roosters in the last round, to qualify with Denmark with the elimination of the defending champion.

As for Denmark and France’s tie with Tunisia’s victory over Australia, it will scatter the group’s cards, and Tunisia will have to beat France to qualify, or tie and wait for Denmark to fall in front of Australia.

Morocco opportunities

The Moroccan national team will clash with the group leader, the Belgian team, which has 3 points, in the second round.

The “Atlas Lions” face less danger than Tunisia, even in the event of a tie against leaders Belgium. Morocco can qualify by winning the last round against Canada, but waiting for the outcome of the confrontation with Belgium and Croatia in the last round.

Morocco’s victory against Belgium will bring it a big step closer to qualification, as it may suffice at that time for the Arab team to draw in the last round to officially qualify for the final price for the second time in history.

Qatar opportunities

The World Cup host team is the one with the most difficult situation, as it faces the Senegalese team in the second round, on Saturday, before facing the Netherlands in the last round.

It became necessary for “Al-Annabi” to win the two matches to qualify, otherwise it will be deposited early in the tournament.