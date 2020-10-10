During his active career, Sandro Wagner was known for his confident and tough play in the storm. After several positions in Germany and an interlude in China, the 32-year-old ended his career this summer. Nevertheless, he will remain loyal to football, Wagner is currently training to be a coach. There he is now responsible for the storm talent.
For the DFB Wagner ran eight times (five goals), in the German upper house it was enough to 180 missions, 44 goals and twelve assists. The striker gained a lot of sporting and character experience over the course of his career, which he now wants to pass on as a coach.
As the IMAGE reports, Wagner is now employed as a forward coach of the German U16s as part of his coaching education. Here he can now have a significant influence on the next generation of strikers – a position that has been understaffed in the national team for years.
“You had missed out on promoting certain types of players over a long period of time,” commented Wagner on the tabloid about the lack of ‘classic strikers’ in Germany, as he was. In youth work, the emphasis was rather on the collective and tactical, the ex-professional continued. “The classic center forward fell a bit – also due to certain trends in the national team or among top European teams without playing a real nine.”
According to Wagner, however, it has since been noticed that this development is not a permanent solution. “That is why the DFB is again increasingly relying on the individual development of real strikers.” You can look forward to “really awesome kickers”.
