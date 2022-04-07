Immense joy for the former diving champion, Francesca Dallapè. Last Tuesday, in fact, she became a mother for her second time

After nine months of anxious waiting, Francesca Dallapè she finally became a mother for her second time, the first with her current partner Fabio Schirripa. The announcement came via a very sweet photo uploaded to the champion’s Instagram account. The newcomer is called Leonardo.

Photo credit: francescadallape – Instagram

A truly irrepressible joy for the former diving champion Francesca Dallapè. In fact, last Tuesday 5 April, hers was born into her world second child.

The multiple Italian champion and silver medalist at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, has announced the birth of her baby through a very sweet post published on her account of Instagram.

In the snapshots we see her, still in the hospital bed where she gave birth, while gently tightens to the chest the newborn baby. In the caption to the post he then added:

Today, like a hurricane, my little prince and our love arrived. Leonardo💙

To give this immense happiness to the former athlete of the Italian diving team, it was his current partner, who is called Fabio Schirippa. He has been with him for about two years.

The announcement of the pregnancy was also very tender, always arriving on social networks at the end of October last year. In that case, in her post published by the diver there were two photos of her that portrayed her together with her partner, while the two proudly showed her first ultrasound of the fruit of their love.

The other girl by Francesca Dallapè

Photo credit: francescadallape – Instagram

As anticipated, the newborn is the second child for Francesca Dallapè.

The diver had become a mother for the first time about four and a half years ago, when with her then husband Manuele Penzolato she had given birth to little Ludovica.

That marriage it was then finished after the birth of the baby. But love did not wait long before reappearing at the door of the champion.

Today together with his Fabio is happier than ever and his family has grown even more.

Photo credit: francescadallape – Instagram

“In love with you, with us and with this new life that grows inside me“. With these love wordsFrancesca had commented on the social networks the discovery of being pregnant again.