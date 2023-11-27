American industrial production is characterized by its diversity and magnitude, as no one disagrees on the “efficiency” of products that carry the phrase “Made in America.” This is the result of decades of experience, which was acquired due to the United States of America’s position on the throne of global industry for several decades, before it This title was lost at the beginning of the new millennium, as the size of local industry diminished, which led to America losing a third of jobs in the industrial sector between 2000 and 2010.

Despite US President Joe Biden’s attempts to stop the ongoing bleeding of the American industrial sector, by signing a number of projects and laws aimed at strengthening the sector, by improving infrastructure, strengthening supply chains, and supporting factories, fears are growing about the repercussions of the migration of important and vital American industries to… abroad, and the impact of this on the efficiency of its products, which is also in a state of decline.

The decline of the American manufacturing sector

According to World Bank figures, the decline in the manufacturing sector in America began in 1997, when it constituted 16.09 percent of the country’s gross national product, with this percentage shrinking to 10.71 percent in 2021.

In 2022, there were an average of 12.5 million employees in the manufacturing sector in the United States, constituting 8.41 percent of the country’s workforce, as the sector at that time contributed 10.9 percent of America’s gross national product, with revenues exceeding $2.5 trillion.

Figures published in October 2023 show that the US gross domestic product jumped by 4.9 percent on an annual basis in the third quarter of 2023. However, despite this increase, the US manufacturing sector recorded a decline of 0.2 percent on an annual level, as the recorded increase in US output It was driven by the services sector, which now constitutes 80 percent of the US gross domestic product.

The decline recorded by the American manufacturing sector in the third quarter of 2023 is due to a significant decline in the production of cars and spare parts, against the backdrop of a strike carried out by some car factory workers in America to demand their rights.

What caused the decline in the efficiency of American manufacturing?

Experts believe that when countries become richer and more expensive, manufacturing moves abroad as companies seek to reduce labor costs through less expensive outsourcing, and this is precisely what happened to the American industrial sector, which also suffered from the emergence of China, as a huge, fast and cheap industrial power, in While the decline in the size of the industry, and the failure to export local goods to global markets, led to a decline in the “efficiency” of American products, in light of the dwindling size of the country’s experienced workforce.

Talal Hegazy, an expert in the industrial sector, said in an interview with the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that the beginning of the path of industrial decline in the United States began with companies there outsourcing manufacturing tasks to external parties, most of them in China and Asia, so that American companies were satisfied with the task of designing products. This caused a major transformation in the American economy, the price of which was paid by the industrial sector over time and led to a decline in the efficiency of products bearing the phrase “Made in America,” in addition to a significant decline in the size of the presence of these products in global markets.

According to Hegazy, the expansion of the pattern of American companies outsourcing the manufacturing operations of their products to Chinese factories, where wages are low, has led to the absence of real innovation within the American industry, and this has been accompanied by the absence of strategies for developing the workforce in the field of manufacturing and its response to market developments, which is one of the The most important factors that help achieve industrial and commercial success in a competitive world, pointing out that industrial jobs in America migrated voluntarily, which also contributed negatively to the decline in the value of the industrial sector and created a skills gap, and no one wants to work in a sector that suffers from Constant job loss.

Hegazy believes that the Chinese factories that manufacture American products have acquired great knowledge, and this has helped raise the quality of products manufactured in China, and has enabled Beijing to enter the global market forcefully, noting at the same time that the United States of America is still ranked second in the world in Industrial production has not completely lost its dominance over this vital sector. It needs to take more steps to support local manufacturing by stimulating innovation in production and pumping large investments, in addition to linking factories with universities to learn what skills the market needs, which allows the industry to keep pace with anything new.

Hegazy stressed that the phrase “Made in America” is still an impressive phrase in the world, given the history of American industries and the quality they enjoy, compared to the rest of the products, specifically Chinese ones, which indicates the ease of reviving “American industries” in global markets if desired. America so.

Can things change?

For his part, economic analyst Muhammad Al-Hassan said, in an interview with the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, that America, since the era of President Donald Trump, has tried to revive the industrial sector in the country, through the customs tariffs that were imposed on Chinese goods and some imports from Europe. The aim of these measures was to urge American companies to manufacture their goods locally, instead of relying on abroad, while the administration of President Joe Biden relied on the policy of providing subsidies and financial exemptions to motivate companies to invest in the industrial sector, especially in the field of producing electronic chips. .

Al-Hassan reveals that over the course of fifty years, the industrial sector’s contribution to America’s national product has decreased from 27 percent to 12 percent, while the industrial sector’s contribution to China’s national product currently reaches 39 percent, pointing out that China realizes today that its days as a low-cost competitor to America are numbered. Supporters of industrial policy in Washington hope that government subsidies for the production of chips and green technology will lead to a manufacturing renaissance, supported by the progress the country is making in the field of robotics and generative artificial intelligence, which will push the industry forward, just as information technology has led to increased productivity. , in the period from 1995 to 2004.

Al-Hassan stressed that America’s return to becoming an impressive industrial center is something that cannot be achieved overnight and requires years, as Washington must continue to provide the necessary support on the financial level, and in terms of alleviating the “bureaucratic” procedures required by the process of obtaining the necessary documents to build factories. In addition to preparing a highly qualified workforce, it is expected that the coming years will witness the rise of American industry and its restoration to its usual competence.