The Greenpeace parachutist reaches the election campaign: Friedrich Merz wants serious consequences. The Greens have bad suspicions.

Berlin – One day after the unsuccessful Greenpeace campaign in the Munich Allianz Arena, Friedrich Merz (CDU) called for Greenpeace to be examined more closely. “After yesterday’s incident with a serious threat to stadium visitors, it is time to review Greenpeace’s charitable status. I wish the two injured a speedy recovery! ”He wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, a Greenpeace activist landed in the Munich Allianz Arena – where that was EM game * Germany should start against France. Because the throttle of his engine broke while flying over the stadium, he had to make an emergency landing – two people were injured. If an organization is denied non-profit status, it can no longer issue donation receipts and thus loses donations on which it is dependent.

Greenpeace parachutists at the European Football Championship: Greens condemn the action as “misguided”

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume also called for consequences. “Greenpeace approves of the endangerment of human life,” he reprimanded on Twitter. “For us it is clear: Anyone who willfully endanger human life is deprived of non-profit status!”

Greenpeace is self-critical and has apologized to the two injured via social networks. The Greens, who are politically closer to the organization, are also critical. The third mayor of Munich, Katrin Habenschaden, who was in the stadium on Tuesday, condemned the action as “dangerous.”

“The Greenpeace campaign was misguided and has to be dealt with. I wish the injured a speedy recovery ”, writes the chairman of the Greens in the Bundestag, Dieter Janecek. But that does not end the debate for him. Because it’s an election campaign – and Merz’s statement ‘apparently aroused his suspicion.

After Greenpeace action: Greens suspect Friedrich Merz

“The fact that the Union is using this incident to lead the debate on the deprivation of the non-profit status at its own discretion is unworthy of a party that claims to be party to the rule of law,” he continued. Green party colleague Manuela Rottmann goes even further on Twitter: “The debate about the public benefit aims at something completely different: To push a critical eco-NGO out of the public debate,” she writes. And adds: “While the INSM continues to pay advertisements.” The INSM is the Initiative Neue Soziale Marktwirtschaft GmbH, a lobby organization of employers’ associations. She had recently come into focus with a controversial campaign against Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock.

Greenpeace had often quarreled with the CDU in the past. In November 2019, for example, activists stole the C from the party headquarters in Berlin, so only DU was standing above the entrance. A third party is now interfering in the dispute: Marco Bülow, an ex-SPD MP who switched to PARTY, writes: “After the corruption cases in the Union, it is time to withdraw the charitable status of the #cdu #csu – donations to the Union are not allowed be allowed more, let alone be claimed against the tax. “(cat) *tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.