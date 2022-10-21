Last Thursday, the most awaited match of the Conference semifinals in Major League Soccer was played between LAFC and the LA Galaxyteams where Mexican strikers Carlos Vela and Javier Hernandezrespectively.
In an entertaining match, widely disputed and with greater goals, the final score was 3-2 in favor of Los Angeles FC, so that ‘Chicharito’, in addition to staying with the desire to go to the World Cup, now also He fell short and will not be able to be in the Conference finals.
At 34 years old, the LA Galaxy captain could have closed his cycle in the MLS, a team he reached in 2020 as the highest-paid player in the competition. Now, he must settle down and return to Mexican soccer to play his last years as a professional soccer player with the club he loves… Chivas from Guadalajara.
The rojiblanco team hasn’t given the growth spurt for a new title for years, in addition to lacking a scoring striker who can team up with Alexis Vega. So it’s time for the ‘Chicharito’ report to give a new air to the club and a joy to the Guadalajara fans.
No doubt CH14 He still has a rope for a while, although perhaps not abroad, but in Mexican soccer where he is sorely lacking. If it happens, Liga MX would receive it with open arms, since with the saturation of foreigners, a national striker is needed to command the scoring leadership.
Hopefully it can happen, and hopefully Javier Hernandez Put aside your arrogance and deeply analyze with your pillow that it is time to return. He already lived his best moments in Europe, now it’s his turn to be back in the team that saw him born.
#elimination #playoffs #Galaxy #Chicharito #return #Chivas
