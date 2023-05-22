He America club fell short again. Despite his good season in the regular phase of the tournament Closing 2023, the Eagles fell again in the semifinals and lost the opportunity to reach the grand final of Mexican soccer. In the cream-blue team, failures of this size are not allowed and decisions began to be made immediately.
Fernando Ortiz, in an act of self-criticism, resigned from his position as technical director of the Coapa team at a post-match press conference. It is expected that more departures will be announced in the coming days at all levels of the institution.
As far as the squad is concerned, there are some elements that would leave the cream-blue team almost immediately. They are Roger Martínez, Luis Fuentes, Federico Viñas, Óscar Jiménez, Pedro Aquino, Jonathan dos Santos and Jürgen Damm.
The aforementioned elements have not lived up to expectations and would leave their place for the next semester. The situation of each of these footballers is different and we will tell you about it here.
Roger, Damm and Fuentes end their contract this summer and everything indicates that they will not renew with the Eagles. The performance of the three elements has been left to duty and their departure seems a fact.
For their part, Jiménez, Dos Santos, Aquino and Viñas still have a current contract with América, however, their performance has not been as expected and they would leave in the summer market.
In this way, the Eagles would free up three foreign places to bring weight reinforcements and seek the title in the Opening 2023.
Until now, the continuity of Santiago Baños as sports president of Las Águilas has not been confirmed. Will Baños remain in charge of the team after adding a new failure in his management?
