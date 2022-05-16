The next few weeks will be difficult for the members of Chivas de Guadalajara: from the members of the coaching staff, the board and, of course, the players. The Sacred Flock was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX by Atlas, one of its greatest rivals. For 180 minutes, Chiverío was overtaken by Diego Cocca’s proposal and never felt comfortable.
After the elimination in the tournament, people in long pants must start asking themselves a lot of questions. What is Chivas de Guadalajara’s project from now on? The arrival of Ricardo Cadena was an important boost for the spirit and soccer performance of the team, but in the series against the Foxes, the team lacked creativity, blood and answers on the bench.
According to the most recent reports, Cadena was not assured of his continuity at the head of Guadalajara and if he did not manage to reach the semifinals, it would be difficult for him to remain in his current position. Ricardo Peláez, sports director of Chivas, apparently was not very convinced that this strategist would continue and the defeat against the Foxes, due to the background and the forms, is a strong argument to end the ‘Cadeneta’.
The Chivas board must define what it is looking for and be clear about its project. If they seek to return to the top of the general table and compete for the title again, there is no other way: the rojiblancos need to open their checkbook and do a great job of convincing them to add the best available players to their cause. For this semester, Guadalajara only added Roberto Alvarado.
If the last two Chivas clashes have made anything clear, it is that the team has a very short squad, without response or revulsion on the bench. If the goal of the board is to compete again in the short term, the answer is obvious: Guadalajara needs figures, currently it does not have them.
If the project is for the future, perhaps the most appropriate thing would be to continue betting on the basic forces and find a technical director who can give continuity to these processes. This option will take more time, but at some point it will pay off.
#elimination #Clausura #Chivas
