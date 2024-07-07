Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/07/2024 – 19:45

The left and center blocked the far right, but also failed to secure a majority. The left should try to appoint a new prime minister, but governability is still uncertain and the Assembly is still at risk of paralysis. The left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP) and the Macronist center grouped in the Juntos coalition surprised on Sunday (07/07), in the second round of the French legislative elections, by managing to form the largest benches in the National Assembly, the French chamber of deputies.

In addition, the two blocs were still ahead of the far-right National Meeting (RN), which had received the largest percentage of votes in the first round and which, in polls at the beginning of the week, seemed on track to form the largest bench in the Assembly.

But the result still raises questions about France’s governability, as no party or coalition managed to form a majority in the 577-seat Assembly.

According to projections released on Sunday night, the NFP is expected to win the most seats – between 187 and 198. President Emmanuel Macron’s Juntos came next with between 161 and 169. The RN, Marine Le Pen’s party and an allied faction of the conservative right, came in with between 135 and 143.

Fragmented assembly

In France’s semi-presidential system, the president and members of the government are elected separately. A president relies on a prime minister appointed by the National Assembly to ensure governability. To obtain an absolute majority and be able to lead a stable government, a party or coalition needs 289 of the 577 seats in the National Assembly.

Sunday’s result was seen with relief by left-wing and centrist activists, as it decisively ruled out the possibility of the RN forming a majority and controlling the government.

However, neither the NFP nor Macron’s Juntos managed to secure a majority.

The National Assembly has been in a stalemate since 2022, when Macron lost his majority in that year’s legislative elections.

The president called this Sunday’s election precisely to try to recover his majority – a failed bet, as seen in this second round, since in reality Macron even saw his number of deputies decrease compared to 2022 and also faced growth from his rivals on the left and far right.

Even though the far right has been stopped, the growing fragmentation of the National Assembly, with no bloc having a majority, still has the potential to cause a paralysis similar to that which has marked the House since 2022.

In this case, the French legislature risks being stuck for at least a year – the minimum period for calling a new election.

The outcome of the legislative election, in principle, does not directly affect Macron’s permanence in the presidency. His term runs until 2027.

Left in charge of the government? And how?

The numbers suggest that the left, which now holds the largest bench, will try to nominate the new prime minister.

Left-wing politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, one of the leaders of the NFP, said on Sunday, after the publication of the first projections, that his alliance is “ready to govern”.

It remains to be seen how the NFP intends to organize this government and who will be nominated for the post of prime minister.

The NFP was hastily formed shortly after Macron called a legislative election on June 9. The group is made up of the radical left parties La France Insoumise (LFI); the traditional Socialist Party (PS); the Communist Party; and the Greens.

But despite its success on Sunday, the NFP has shown several internal divisions during the campaign. Unlike other coalitions, it has not indicated at any point during the campaign who its candidate for prime minister is.

In addition to the unknown name, it remains to be seen whether the NFP will lead a minority government (like the one led by Macronist Gabriel Attal) or whether it will be able to form a coalition with deputies from Macron’s Juntos. Together, the two groups would reach the 289 deputies needed to form a stable government.

A minority left-wing government would risk instability, being subject to votes of no confidence from rival blocs, which, if successful, could bring down the administration.

In both cases, Macron would be subject to a “cohabitation,” when the president and prime minister are from different (or rival) blocs. This scenario has already happened three times (1986-1988, 1993-1995, and 1997-2002).

Macronism’s resistance to Mélenchon could make coalition difficult

But a coalition could run into mutual distrust between Macronists and sectors of the NFP linked to Mélenchon, head of the LFI, the main force in the left-wing alliance.

During the campaign, Macron painted Mélenchon and Marine Le Pen as equivalent “extremes” and the current Prime Minister, Macronist Gabriel Attal, went so far as to say that his party would never form a coalition government with the LFI leader and would only seek to negotiate with what he called “republican” sectors of the left.

Mélenchon is a controversial figure even within his own alliance. The center-left Socialist Party (PS), the party’s second-largest force, broke with Mélenchon in the previous legislature over the LFI leadership’s refusal to classify the Palestinian group Hamas as a terrorist organization.

During the campaign, some PS leaders even stated that, in the event of an NFP victory, Mélenchon would not be prime minister, in an attempt to attract moderate voters.

Macron, in turn, has already called the LFI “anti-Semitic” and even accused the party’s deputies of promoting “disorder” in the National Assembly.

Compared to the last election in 2022, the forces within the left-wing alliance have also changed. Sunday’s projections indicate that the LFI is still the largest bloc within the NFP, and is expected to elect more than 80 deputies. The center-left Socialist Party is expected to elect more than 60. The Greens, between 34 and 35. The Communists, between 9 and 10.

In 2022, the PS had elected only 27 deputies.

These figures suggest that it would also be possible for the Macronists to ignore the LFI altogether and try to reach agreements with the PS, the Greens and other blocs in the Assembly (such as the conservatives not allied with the RN) and organize another type of broad coalition. But such a move would likely generate a negative reaction from the LFI and potentially from part of the electorate that voted for the left alliance.

Can the left nominate another name? And could that work?

One of the solutions to overcome differences could involve nominating a left-wing candidate other than Mélenchon to appease the Macronists.

Some of the names being considered are Manuel Bompard, a protégé of Mélenchon and considered more moderate; Olivier Faure, leader of the Socialist Party; and environmentalist Marine Tondelier. Another possibility could be MEP Raphaël Glucksmann, who headed the left-wing list in the last European elections.

But the NFP and Macronists would still maintain deep differences on several issues. The NFP, for example, has already said that it intends to reverse the unpopular pension reform, approved by decree by Macron in 2023 and which was one of the flagships of his reform agenda.

Even if this were to be overcome, the blocs would still be on unprecedented ground. Contemporary France has no tradition of this type of broad coalition formed after elections, unlike neighboring countries such as Germany.

Coalitions of this type were even common in France during the unstable 4th Republic (1946-1958), but fell into disuse after 1958, with a new Constitution and strengthening of Executive power under the Presidency of Charles de Gaulle (1959-1969), when large parties became able to gather majorities on their own to govern.

Case-by-case negotiations? Or government of “experts”?

Current Prime Minister Gabriel Attal suggested last week that instead of forming a formal coalition, the main parties in the Assembly could potentially band together to pass bills on a case-by-case basis. But Macron has tried that strategy, without much success, since losing his majority in 2022, and has ended up having to resort to decrees to pass bills, such as pension reform.

Constitutional rules also do not oblige Macron to accept a prime minister from the NFP, and in theory he could even try to keep Attal. But traditionally, the president usually accepts a candidate from the largest party, since the candidate must be approved by the National Assembly.

A final alternative, considered by analysts, would be for the president to appoint a “government of experts”, without party affiliation, which could run the day-to-day running of the Assembly until new elections are called. During this period, it would be certain that no major reforms would be approved.