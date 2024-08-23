The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo and the former president exchanged barbs on social media

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcal (PRTB) denied on Thursday night (Aug 22, 2024) that there had been a definitive break with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after the exchange of barbs in a publication on the profile of the former Chief Executive. He classified the case as an electoral discussion.

“After the election, everything is fine. I was a candidate for president in 2022. We ended up having some problems too and then I supported him. I helped him in his election.”he told journalists, quoted by CNN Brazil. “The politician cannot think with his gut”, he added.

According to Marçal, the episode is the councilor’s fault Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the former president. “Carlos has a problem with me“, he said.

On Thursday (22.Aug), Marçal commented on Bolsonaro’s post: “as you said: they will miss us”. The former president responded: “Us? A hug”.

Marçal stated that he donated R$100,000 to Bolsonaro’s 2022 presidential campaign, in addition to helping with digital strategies and recording more than 800 videos at Planalto. “If there is no us, be more clear”he wrote.

According to Marçal, he and Bolsonaro had lunch recently and, for him, all disagreements were resolved. “You me gave the medal and I continue to respect you”.

The candidate stated that he was added to the list of people being investigated by the PF (Federal Police) for having helped Bolsonaro and demanded the money he donated to the former Chief Executive for his campaign.

“If the captain wants to remove me from the ‘we’, help me by returning the 100 thousand reais deposited in my campaign here for mayor of São Paulo, because I am not using public money and I will not put my own money in, so as not to be investigated once again. If by chance you do not want to help in the campaign, consider the ‘We’ as correct.“, he wrote.

Here are the publications:

To the Poder360Bolsonaro said he was unaware of the donation made by Marçal to his campaign in 2022 until the repercussion of the exchange of messages on Thursday (22.Aug).

The former president stated that the donation was R$160,000, made to the party. Bolsonaro stated that the way Marçal exposed the case on social media suggests that the amount would be exchanged for political favors.

“He implies that if I had been reelected president he would have wanted a secretariat or ministry”, said the former president.

Bolsonaro said that Marçal takes advantage of the association with him, but that “it’s not true” who has given any type of electoral support to the businessman.

This digital newspaper contacted Pablo Marçal’s press office via WhatsApp to ask if he would like to comment on Bolsonaro’s statements, but there was no response by the time this report was published. The space remains open for comment.