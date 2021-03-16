D.he failed CDU top candidate for the Baden-Württemberg state elections, Susanne Eisenmann, wants to withdraw completely from politics. This newspaper learned that from the leadership of the state CDU. The 56-year-old minister of education led the CDU in the election campaign against Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) and is partly responsible for the fact that her party lost with 24.1 percent and has to cope with the worst election result since the state was founded.

The Greens achieved 32.6 percent. Some Greens had made Eisenmann’s withdrawal a condition for coalition negotiations with the CDU. This Wednesday, Kretschmann is holding initial exploratory talks about the formation of a green-black coalition with the CDU. He is also exploring whether the formation of a traffic light coalition with the SPD and FDP is possible.

Eisenmann, who wants to remain minister of education until the formation of a new government, had already assumed joint responsibility for the defeat of her party on the evening of the election. She had called the result “disastrous” and at the same time reminded everyone that the CDU in Baden-Württemberg had been in the past ten Made a number of mistakes over the years. Weeks before the election day, her style within the CDU had been criticized as “too apodictic”, and there should have been repeated differences of opinion about the conduct of the election between the election campaign staff in the CDU regional office and Eisenmann’s advisors in the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs. The demand to open schools “regardless of incidence” and their criticism of the statements on the pandemic of the national science academy should not have been discussed with the election campaign team.

Confrontation with Strobl

Eisenmann’s attempt to break away from the Prime Minister’s course with political provocations had caused displeasure among the Greens. Weeks ago, the Greens had demanded that if possible, neither Eisenmann nor the head of their Ministry of Education should take part in coalition negotiations.

At the age of 16, Eisenmann began to get involved with the Junge Union, the doctor of German studies was then for many years the office manager of the former CDU parliamentary group leader and later Prime Minister Günther Oettinger, from 2005 to 2016 she was school mayor of the city of Stuttgart. When the green-black government was formed at the beginning of 2016, she proposed the CDU state chairman Thomas Strobl – despite considerable criticism from the parliamentary group – as minister of culture. At that time Eisenmann was considered “too liberal” because she had benevolently and unideologically accompanied the introduction of community schools, which was driven by the SPD and the Greens.

In the summer of 2018, she first announced that, if asked, she would be available as the CDU top candidate. At the beginning of 2019 there was an open dispute between Susanne Eisenmann and Thomas Strobl about the top candidacy. Finally, the state chairman renounced the top candidacy. In the election campaign, she had to struggle with criticism of school policy in the Corona crisis, she was unable to improve her poor popularity ratings, and a majority of CDU supporters also stated in opinion polls that they would vote for the green incumbent in a direct election of the Prime Minister.