Metwally case

Ahmed Abu Abla, Al-Ahly club doctor, confirmed that the player’s health condition is good, while press sources reported that Mahmoud Metwally will be presented to a doctor specializing in heart diseases to conduct comprehensive medical examinations to check on his condition, while excluding him from the team’s trip to Tunisia to face Esperance, within the matches. CAF Champions League semi-finals.

Cases of fainting and loss of consciousness recur in football stadiums from time to time, and the case of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is one of the most famous of these cases, as the player fell on Parken Stadium in the Danish capital Copenhagen, which hosted the opening match of the Euro 2020 championship between Denmark and Finland, causing a condition From panic among those watching the match.

The medical device was able to reach the player quickly and provide him with first aid, and after comprehensive examinations and follow-up, a pacemaker was implanted, after which Eriksen returned to participate in matches nearly 8 months after that incident.

Great effort on the heart

Players often lose consciousness during intense, fast-paced matches, as the heart has to beat very quickly to pump blood throughout the body, causing a drop in blood pressure or heart rate. Loss of consciousness may occur as a result of concussion or head trauma during scuffles. Physical activity on the field, and sometimes it is associated with other diseases related to the condition of the heart, such as the heart stopping from pumping blood to the brain, or a defect in the heart muscle.

Necessary actions

Consultant cardiologist and former dean of the Heart Institute in Egypt, Dr. Gamal Shaaban, explained to “Sky News Arabia” that when falling in the ball court, there are necessary measures to preserve the safety of the player, the most important of which are:

• As soon as the player falls, his closest colleague (such as Mohamed El-Shennawy, the moment Mahmoud Metwally, the Al-Ahly player) fell, must lie down next to him on the ground, and perform a heart massage, which is known as “cardiopulmonary resuscitation,” until the medical team accompanied by a shock device comes to his rescue.

• After that, the player is transferred to the hospital to check on him and undergo several examinations, with an MRI of the brain to ensure his safety and the absence of concussion or anything else.

• Carrying out an electrocardiogram, ultrasound examination, and magnetic resonance imaging, to ensure that there is no hypertrophy of the heart muscle, or the presence of an electrical imbalance, and in the event of any symptoms that may threaten the player’s life, electrophysiological studies must be completed for the case and appropriate treatment should be put in place.

• Fainting during matches may have simple causes such as a lack of salts, or the need for solutions, or other things, and its causes may be serious, and the tests are what determine the seriousness of the situation.

• The player’s fall must be taken seriously and not considered normal.

• The case of the Danish player Eriksen, one of the most famous cases of fainting, ended with the implantation of a pacemaker so that he could return to the stadiums.

What is the electricity of the heart?

The consultant cardiologist explained that the heart’s electricity is the system responsible for regular heartbeats, and it works at a regular rate as a result of the presence of a battery of cells at the top of the right atrium that controls the heartbeat’s rhythm from 60 to 100 if the person is in a state of sleep or sitting and relaxing, and increases in the state of movement. .

And the former dean of the Heart Institute stated that sometimes a stray spot appears outside this battery that causes an imbalance in the heart’s electricity, and it occurs as a result of a genetic defect in the heart’s electricity, or an enlargement of the heart muscle for various reasons and causes the electrical imbalance that causes fainting or depression.