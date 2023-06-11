From now on, the men begin to study the mathematics textbook, subtract and add to budget empty pockets, and count the number of dirhams that will escape from their hiding places, and go to the travel agencies, where the women prepare for a summer that is difficult, and tough for men, especially those who suffer from a desertification of funds banking, and those who practice breathing with difficulty whenever the good and pampered women approach them, and look and sing, and exercise and weigh, and blew up the reservoirs of pain in the breasts of the poor to God, and those who have no power but to say “it becomes good” knowing that they will not be able to convince the wives who They prepared for after school, and spent long hours discussing and dialogue, gossiping with friends and neighbors about the countries they intend to travel to.

A long debate takes place in the subconscious of men, and they wage fierce battles between denial and affirmation, between question and answer, between ebb and flow, between giving and receiving, between a faint smile and a frowning brow, between blessings and no, and the internal dialogue continues, and the bubble of chagrin grows and swells, and the wave of women tosses They froth towards men, and they grab it willingly, in spite of their noses, because the current is so bitter, and the attack is fierce, and because the smile of some women shatters stone, and words break the backs of mountains, and artificial tears melt mountains of ice, and there is no excuse or justification, and no excuses work in front of The shower of rain falling from the gaps was painted with powders and dyes that are seductive and agitating.

The ordeal after the school year outweighs all anxiety and fatigue with children, because no matter how young they quarrel and exhaust parents, the issue of taming them remains easier than taming wild horses, which have years of experience in kneeling at the top of their mustaches.

The issue is difficult, and difficult for everyone who is afflicted with someone who knows nothing but bragging in front of others that she has decided to travel to such and such a country this year, and there is no need to think about where that poor person will manage to spend money on a trip that he may not like, and does not concern him more than what will happen “to his pocket.” »When he discovers that it is empty, and complains of physical dryness, which will inevitably lead to emotional dryness after a while, and when he sees himself in front of terrible destitution, as he stumbles to reach the top of the mountain.

The story of searching for solutions for some men seems like someone looking for gold in a rubbish heap, or like someone diving into the sand to wash his head of dust.