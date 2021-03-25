Without the planned Easter rest, there is one less corona rule in Germany. The remaining resolutions of the Corona summit are retained. An overview.

Berlin – The Corona summit decisions were made early on Tuesday morning, Germany was preparing to go into an Easter lockdown. But because this preparation failed because of many unanswered questions, the big Merkel turn came, as is well known: On Wednesday noon the Chancellor stood in front of the press: “I decided this afternoon, the necessary ordinances for the additional Easter rest agreed on Monday, i.e. the rest days on Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday, not to get started, but to stop. ”With that, a central decision of the last federal-state conference is history.

But what still applies to the resolutions? You can find the overview here. Note: These measures may vary slightly depending on the federal state

Corona lockdown extended to April 18

The federal and state governments have basically extended the measures to contain the corona pandemic until April 18. This means, for example, that surgical masks or masks of the KN95 or FFP2 standards have to be worn when shopping and in public transport. Employers must enable employees to work from home, at least wherever it is possible. In many places, important incidence values ​​for rule adjustments are 50, 100 and 200.

Corona rules at Easter and contact restrictions

The plan for the “extended rest period at Easter” is no longer being implemented. That means: On Maundy Thursday and Holy Saturday, the shops can continue to open depending on the infection situation. Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are public holidays as usual. “The general regulations continue to apply over Easter. During this time, private get-togethers are possible with members of your own household and with another household, but limited to a maximum of five people. Children up to 14 years are not counted. Couples are considered to be one household, ”it says on the Side of the federal government.

Regarding outdoor catering: After Merkel’s withdrawal from Easter, for example, the Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, announced that in her federal state, openings are possible in municipalities with incidences between 50 and 100 and in compliance with the strict rules (including rapid tests).

Hairdressers stay open over Easter

Since March 1st, hairdressers have been able to receive customers again under strict Corona conditions. This regulation remains in effect and also applies to other body-friendly services. As reported by the Central Association of German Hairdressing Crafts, hairdressers are likely to have regular open over the Easter days, i.e. on April 1st and 3rd – contrary to the previous decision on an Easter “quiet”. So it is on the side of the federal government: “The general regulations continue to apply over Easter.”

Corona rules for church services

Face-to-face services at Easter are not prohibited. In the meantime (as of March 25th) the federal government has withdrawn its request to the churches to hold the events virtually. Nevertheless, appropriate hygiene concepts must be used for church services – such as wearing masks and keeping your distance.

The emergency brake in corona lockdown

According to the decision, the federal and state governments agree that the “emergency brake” must be implemented consistently when the number of infections increases. That means: “If the 7-day incidence * per 100,000 inhabitants exceeds 100 on three consecutive days in the country or region, the rules that applied up to March 7th apply from the second following working day, back in force. ”In early March, for example, many retail stores were not yet open.

Further hotspot measures in Corona Germany

In addition to the “emergency brake” for severely affected regions, there are other measures that the federal and state governments have discussed. These are intended to ensure that the number of infections falls again. In counties with a 7-day incidence of over 100, further steps should therefore be implemented: For example, daily rapid tests are listed in areas in which it is difficult to keep your distance or consistently wear a mask; the obligation to wear medical masks for passengers, including in private cars, insofar as these are not part of the driver’s household; Exit or tightened contact restrictions. Chancellor Merkel said of these measures in the Bundestag that there are “huge political differences between what is considered suitable and what is not”. Therefore, these measures are only listed as examples.

Traveling / vacation in corona lockdown

The government’s appeal is to refrain from travel that is not absolutely necessary, including over the Easter holidays. When entering from foreign risk areas, the obligation to enter in the digital entry registration and a quarantine obligation for a period of ten days after return still apply. An early termination of the quarantine is only possible with a negative test, which was taken at the earliest on the fifth day after entry. When traveling back from virus variant areas, however, a quarantine of 14 days must be strictly observed.

A new test is to follow soon after the test, according to which a corona test must be carried out before departure as an entry requirement for flights to Germany, regardless of whether someone comes from a risk area.

Germany’s corona model projects in individual regions

Temporary model projects should be possible in the countries and individual regions. This is already practiced in some places in Germany or is being planned. Strict protective measures and a test concept are required to open up individual areas of public life.

Schools and daycare centers in Corona times

There are no precise rules for schools and daycare centers in the federal-state resolution, the states decide on their own. The aim is to test the people present twice a week. (cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

