The center said on the “X” platform, “Twitter”, previously: “Aftershocks may occur in the coming hours and days.”

He added, “Unless necessary, stay away from the affected areas for your own safety. Be careful and follow the instructions of the national authorities.”

And the correspondent of “Sky News Arabia” and official sources reported that a strong earthquake struck Morocco on Friday night.

The National Institute of Geophysics in Morocco said that an earthquake measuring 7 degrees on the Richter scale was recorded in the early hours of Saturday morning in Al Haouz province (central west), as recorded by the National Seismological Network.

Among the cities most affected by the earthquake were Marrakesh, Casablanca, Agadir and Rabat, according to our correspondent.

The residents of the Kingdom felt the earthquake, which lasted about two minutes, and most of them took to the streets for fear of aftershocks loyal to the first tremors.

Eyewitnesses spoke of the collapse of a number of buildings in the old areas of some cities, and cracks in other buildings.

No casualties have been confirmed so far.