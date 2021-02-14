After a strong earthquake at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima, water splashed from pools where spent nuclear fuel is stored.

The energy company TEPCO clarified that about 160 milliliters of water spilled onto the floor at the first power unit of the Fukushima-2 NPP. Another 1.4 liters of liquid poured out of another pool. Experts noted that this water does not affect the spent fuel cooling process.

According to the TV channel NHK, on the fifth and sixth power units of the emergency NPP “Fukushima-1” a total of about 2.8 liters of water splashed.

It is emphasized that the incident does not pose a threat to the environment, since little water has been spilled, and the content of radioactive substances in it is too low.

Tremors were recorded Saturday in the Pacific Ocean northeast of Fukushima Prefecture. Initially, a magnitude of 7.1 was reported, then it was increased to 7.3.

The natural disaster led to massive power outages and disrupted high-speed trains. In addition, at least 124 people were injured.